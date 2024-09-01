[Watch] Gus Atkinson gets Milan Rathnayake caught behind to bag fifer in ENG vs SL 2nd Test

After scoring his maiden century, Gus Atkinson starred with the ball for England in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Day 4 (Sunday, September 1) at Lord’s. Atkinson dismissed Milan Rathanayake to bag a five-wicket haul against the visitors in the fourth innings.

The achievement was unlocked during the 86th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings. Atkinson bowled a short delivery outside off and Rathnayake looked to pull the delivery but only managed a faint edge through to the wicketkeeper. The speedster raised the ball as Lord’s crowd applauded in delight.

Watch all wickets from Atkinson's fifer:

Trending

Atkinson also dismissed Nishan Madushka, visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis in the fourth innings. The 26-year-old returned with two wickets during the second innings against the visitors. With 11 wickets in two Tests, Atkinson has become the leading wicket-taker in the three-match Test series.

Gus Atkinson and Joe Root shine as England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs in 2nd Test, take an unassailable 2-0 lead in Test series

A clinical all-round display from Gus Atkinson and Joe Root helped England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test on Sunday. With the win, the hosts also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Test series.

Batting first, England put up 427 in 102 overs. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 143 runs off 206 balls with the help of 18 boundaries. Gus Atkinson also smashed 118 off 115.

Asitha Fernando starred with the ball, returning with figures of 5/102, while Milan Rathnayake and Lahiru Kumara picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 196 in their first innings. Kamindu Mendis top scored with 74 off 120, comprising three sixes and eight boundaries. Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, and Matthew Potts returned with two wickets apiece.

In the second innings, England posted 251, thanks to another century from Joe Root. The right-hander scored 103 off 121 deliveries with the aid of 10 boundaries. Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara were the pick of Sri Lanka bowlers, finishing with three wickets apiece. Milan Rathanayake and Prabath Jayasuriya bagged two wickets apiece.

Chasing 483, the visitors were bundled out for 292 in their second innings. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dimuth Karunaratne fought hard, scoring half-centuries but couldn’t prevent a series loss.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third and final Test at Kennington Oval, starting September 6.

Click here to check out the ENG vs SL 2nd Test scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️