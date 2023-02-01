Gritty batter Hanuma Vihari showcased an exemplary level of determination after coming out to bat with a fractured wrist in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, February 1.

Representing Andhra, the middle-order batter sustained a broken wrist after being hit by a delivery from Avesh Khan early on in the first day of the contest in Indore. He tried to fend off the pain and continued batting, but was retired hurt while batting at 16 runs off 37 deliveries, and was taken for scans which revealed the nature of the injury.

Andhra put on a decent display in the first innings on the back of Ricky Bhui's hundred. With the side reeling at 353-9 on Day 2, Vihari walked out to bat despite the injury. With his left arm suffering the blow, he opted to bat left-handed, almost with only one hand as he released his injured top hand while playing strokes. Watch the clip of his left-handed batting right here:

Apart from the aforementioned boundary off Avesh, he was also successful in hitting a sweep shot off Kumar Kartikeya's bowling. As of writing, Vihari is unbeaten on 27 off 56 deliveries with No.10 batter Lalith Mohan giving him company to put on precious additional runs, which could prove to be beneficial should the result come down to a first-innings lead.

An Andhra team official had confirmed after Day 1 that Vihari could potentially return to bat should the team require his services. He also stated that due to the severe nature of his injury, he will require five to six weeks of rest.

Hanuma Vihari battled a serious hamstring tear during Team India's famous draw in Sydney two years ago

Hanuma Vihari's grit and pain tolerance know no bounds and it was immortalized when he played a huge role in Team India securing a well-deserved draw against Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-handed batter suffered a severe hamstring tear during the Sydney Test but opted to bat for the team during a precarious situation in the fourth innings. He faced 161 deliveries battling the injury and was unable to run between wickets. His 43-over partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin was pivotal in Team India's eventual series win, which came in Brisbane a week later.

The gritty batter's last Test appearance came during the rescheduled fixture against England, where he featured at No. 3 with Cheteshwar Pujara opening the innings in the absence of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

