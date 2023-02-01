Jhulan Goswami set to be appointed as bowling coach and mentor for Mumbai franchise in WPL 2023 - Reports

Legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to be part of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in a coaching capacity with the Mumbai-based franchise. The former player has reportedly been roped in as a bowling coach and mentor for the inaugural season set to be held in March.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the Delhi-based franchise was also interested in acquiring her services. However, the leading wicket-taker in women's cricket opted for Mumbai in the end.

Delhi franchise director of cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same and told the media at Eden Gardens:

"Jhulan has gone to Mumbai. We had given her an offer, but she is going to Mumbai."

The Mumbai-based franchise is yet to confirm Goswami's appointment as a member of their backroom staff. The pace bowler's experience, through a career that spanned two decades, brings a lot of merit to the franchise in terms of their preparation for the maiden season.

Goswami retired from cricket in September 2022 and has coaching experience after playing for Bengal and India as a player-coach as well as a mentor-player in the past.

Goswami's teammate and former India skipper Mithali Raj was earlier roped in by the Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants to mentor the team during WPL 2023. The legendary batter expressed an interest in playing but did not receive any avenue for the same.

WPL 2023 Auction set to take place during the second week of February

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) penciled in the inaugural WPL auction for February 6. However, five of the six franchise owners currently involved in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) makes things a little tricky.

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 #WPL23 Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI , @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL #WPL23

A few team owners have requested the BCCI to stage the auction after the knockout round or the finals of ILT20. With organizers facing difficulty in finding a hotel to conduct the auction, either Mumbai or Delhi could play host to the auction on February 11 or 13, respectively.

The first season of the WPL is expected to take place in March 2023.

Also Read: WPL auction likely to be held after inaugural ILT20 season ends - Reports

Poll : 0 votes