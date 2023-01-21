Watch: Hardik Pandya takes brilliant one-handed reflex catch to remove Devon Conway in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya took an excellent reflex catch to remove New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

The all-rounder grabbed a one-handed catch off his own bowling during his follow-through. He nonchalantly stuck his left hand out, and the ball stuck to his hand, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother at 15-4 after 9.4 overs. Conway was stunned to witness Pandya take a beauty.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Earlier today, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The hosts chose to field an unchanged XI.

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami provided a double strike, while Mohammed Siraj got rid of Henry Nicholls. The visitors were reduced to 15-5 after 10.3 overs as Shardul Thakur removed captain Tom Latham.

The Men in Blue will look to win the contest and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Team India won the first ODI against New Zealand by 12 runs, courtesy of a double century from Shubman Gill.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Hardik Pandya set to lead Team India in T20I series against New Zealand

After guiding Team India to a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya will lead in the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The T20I captain also guided India to a 1-0 away win in the New Zealand series.

The 29-year-old has been decent for India in white-ball cricket. Pandya scored 50 runs and picked up a wicket in two ODIs against Sri Lanka. He also contributed 28 runs and scalped a wicket in the first ODI against New Zealand.

The Baroda all-rounder will look to continue his form for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

