(Watch) Harry Brook's promising innings on Day 1 of Ashes Test ends with unusual dismissal

England middle-order Harry Brook found an unusual way of getting out on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Australia's premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon got the right-hander with a ball that generated extra bounce and hit the stumps as Brook lost track of it. The dismissal occurred in the 38th over of the innings as the Yorkshire batter threatened to take the game away from Australia.

Lyon, bowling from around the wicket, generated extra bounce, and Brook shouldered arms to it without realising where the ball ended up, and it went on to hit the stumps. The dismissal sent the tourists into jubilation as they got a major breakthrough.

Brook made 32 off 37 with four boundaries and had put on a 51-run partnership with his former captain Joe Root after Australia had reduced the hosts to 124-3.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia, the newly crowned World Test champions announced a selection bombshell by dropping Mitchell Starc for Josh Hazelwood.

Nevertheless, Hazlewood vindicated the selection by nipping out opener Ben Duckett and Stokes.

Harry Brook confident of taking on Nathan Lyon

Ahead of the first Test, Brook said that he will look to take the attack to Lyon and manoeuvre him to the gaps while respecting the good deliveries. As quoted by the ICC, he said:

"If he bowls a good ball, then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs.

"I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps. I try and play all around the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has. I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up, and we’ll go from there.”

England have Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease, with the latter reaching his half-century. The hosts lost to Australia at the venue in 2019.

