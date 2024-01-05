[Watch] Harsha Bhogle makes a hilarious reference to Ravi Shastri’s viral “dump” remark during AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Noted Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle made a cheeky reference to Ravi Shastri’s viral “dump” statement during Day 3 of the ongoing Australia vs Pakistan Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, January 5.

India were bowled out for 153 in the first innings of the Cape Town Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 3. Responding to Proteas’ meager first innings total of 55, the visitors were well placed at 153/4 but lost six wickets for no run in 11 balls - a first in the history of Test cricket.

Reacting to India’s sensational batting collapse, Shastri, who was on air, commented:

"If someone went round the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!"

While doing commentary in the Australia vs Pakistan Test on Friday, Bhogle remembered Shastri’s viral remark and wittily stated:

“Ravi would have said, ‘If you've gone round the corner for a sandwich, you haven't missed anything."

"Yep, sandwich is good," the co-commentator chipped in.

Bhogle’s comment seemed to refer to the fact that Australia were doing reasonably well with the bat at that point in time, responding to Pakistan’s first innings total of 313.

Aamer Jamal’s six-fer restricts Australia to 299

At 187/2, Australia were well-placed to secure a decent first-innings lead in the SCG Test against Pakistan. However, Aamer Jamal, who starred with 82 in Pakistan’s first innings, shone with the ball as well, claiming 6/69 in 21.4 overs. Thanks to Jamal’s heroics, the Aussies were held to 299 in 109.4 overs, conceding a first-innings lead of 14 runs.

Australia resumed Day 3 at 116/2. Steve Smith was the first wicket to fall, caught by Babar Azam off Mir Hamza’s bowling. Marnus Labuschagne batted defiantly for his 60 before being cleaned up by a beauty from Agha Salman. Travis Head was then trapped lbw by Jamal for 10.

Mitchell Marsh (54) and Alex Carey (38) played good knocks before Sajid Khan bowled the latter. Pacer Jamal then ended Marsh’s resistance before running through the Australian tail, getting the wickets of Pat Cummins (0), Nathan Lyon (5) and Josh Hazlewood (0).

