[Watch] Hasan Ali makes Melbourne crowd dance with him in 2nd AUS vs PAK 2023 Test

Hasan Ali infused a bit of fun in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by getting a section of crowd to dance behind him on Thursday.

During the 53rd over of Australia's second innings in the Test, Hasan did a few steps on the boundary line and the crowd behind him followed. Steve Smith, batting for Australia at the time, also had a chuckle seeing it.

Hasan also signed a few autographs on the boundary, including one on a fan's forehead. A photo of that is floating on social media too.

Earlier in the Test, he gave his fans a big chuckle by animatedly shooing away pigeons from the field during the match.

"I don’t know whose pace has dropped" - Hasan Ali on criticism

The dance moves and autographs came after a few wicketless and slightly unlucky spells from Hasan. In his first 12 overs of the innings, he troubled the batters consistently without any reward to show for it.

In the previous innings he got Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon out in a spell of just under 24 overs.

Speaking at a press conference after that, he gave his point of view on the criticism from some Pakistani critics about the lack of pace on display from the visiting fast-bowlers in the three-match Test series.

“I don’t know whose pace has dropped as my focus has never been just on pace. I’ve never bowled at 150kph. I think it’s better to stick to the area around the top of off stump. I haven’t heard these rumours about pace dropping and we don’t care about them. Our focus is on the game & that’s where it should be," he said.

Australia were bowled out for a sub-par 318 in the first innings but kept Pakistan down to just 264. The hosts went to Stumps on Day 3 with 187/6 on board and a lead of 241 runs supporting them.

Pakistan would need something special to come back and challenge for a win on Day 4.

