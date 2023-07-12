[Watch] “I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me” - Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak take Ashes rivalry to the next level at Nato Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak took Ashes rivalry to the next level at the Nato summit on Tuesday, July 11.

In a hilarious video shared by Albanese on Twitter, the two leaders could be seen enjoying a friendly batter. The Aussie PM took out a paper that read Australia are currently leading 2-1 in the best-of-five-match Test series.

In response, Sunak, 43, showed Mark Wood and Chris Woakes’ celebration after winning the third Test at Headingley by three wickets. With two more tests to go, this win kept England's hopes of winning the series alive

Albanese, 60, hit back with a picture of Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping in the second Test, where Australia won by 43 runs. Sunak hit back in style, saying:

“I am sorry, I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me.”

Sharing the tweet, Albanese wrote:

“I caught up with Prime Minister @RishiSunak to discuss progress with AUKUS, technology transfer, and economic challenges, as well as the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement.”

He continued:

“And of course, we discussed the #Ashes.”

Watch the hilarious banter below:

When Jonny Bairstow’s stumping in the 2nd Ashes Test led to war of words between UK and Australian PM

Anthony Albanese recently took a swipe against Rishi Sunak after Jonny Bairstow’s stumping in Lord's Test triggered the spirit of cricket debate worldwide. He backed captain Pat Cummins for defending Alex Carey by sharing a tweet that read:

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30, and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious."

Earlier, Sunak echoed similar sentiments to that of England captain Ben Stokes after Bairstow’s controversial dismissal. In a statement, the UK PM spokesperson said:

"Simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did. The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did."

The fourth Test will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 19. England must win the game to set a decider at Kennington Oval in London (fifth Test) later this month.

