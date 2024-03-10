[Watch] "I don't have enough words to describe"- Rohit Sharma & other Indian players react after emphatic Dharamsala win

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in awe of the way his players responded after going 1-0 down in the Test series against England. The hosts had several experienced players missing, but eventually found a way to win each of the remaining Tests and end up as comprehensive 4-1 victors.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Indian players and support staff were seen celebrating their win in Dharamsala just after the final piece of action. Rohit Sharma was asked about his thoughts on the series win and here's what he had to say:

"As a captain of this team, getting that result 4-1 is very pleasing. I don't have enough words to describe this particular team that we have at this point. At different stages of the game, different Test matches, people put their hand up and got us to the line."

Here's the video:

The video also had visuals of Rohit Sharma giving the trophy to the youngsters in the team while posing for the team photo. The delight on the face of the captain to see the fresh faces celebrate was a testament to how hard they worked behind the scenes to overcome the English challenge.

Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on India's 'wonderful series'

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also spoke about his emotions after the series win. Ashwin noted how India were in transition with so many youngsters coming into the side and he felt that made the win even sweeter.

On this, he stated:

"Wonderful series. A lot of youngsters stood up. We are going through a bit of transition. Putting everything into one case, I think it is a very memorable series win. On a personal level, how I have been able to go through a lot of emotions and also skill degradation. I am pretty old, 37 now, but still happy to upgrade my skills."

The Dharamsala Test was also Ashwin's 100th for India in the longest format. The off-spinner made it a memorable one by picking up his 36th five-wicket haul and a total of nine scalps in the game.

