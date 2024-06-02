[Watch] "I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honor than coaching your national team" - Gautam Gambhir 

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has finally issued a response relating to his ongoing links with the soon-to-be vacant head coach role with the Indian team. The former player recently guided the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, and has been billed as a potential successor to the departing Rahul Dravid.

Gambhir entered the coaching fray through the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022. He played a huge role in the formative years of the franchise and during his two-year stint with the KL Rahul-led side, they qualified for the playoffs on both occasions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly approached several candidates to apply for the head coach position. A host of overseas names have publicly stated that they do not wish to undertake the role because of the sheer workload, which leaves very few names from India who could take on the role.

"I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," Gambhir said while interacting with students at the Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The next Indian head coach will be given a contract until the end of 2027, and will have the responsibility of managing all three formats since the BCCI are not keen on separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket.

"The most important thing is to be fearless" - Gautam Gambhir on Team India's T20 World Cup aspirations

The left-handed batter was part of the iconic squad that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, back in 2007. He played a key role, particularly in the finals against Pakistan with his fifty.

Gambhir shed light on what will help India win the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, and end the 11-year run without ICC silverware.

"It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," Gambhir said.

He also elaborated on how he implemented his vision into the KKR dressing room, which proved to be the seed of one of the most dominant campaigns in IPL history.

"A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends up in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did in the KKR was following this mantra. With God's grace it actually worked," Gambhir concluded.

Should Gautam Gambhir proceed to accept the head coach role with Team India, it will lead to a premature end to his role with KKR.

