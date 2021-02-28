Watch: ICC recreates pulsating moments of 2019 World Cup final as birthday tribute to Ian Smith

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recreated the thrilling moments of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand as a tribute to Ian Smith on his birthday.

The former Kiwi cricketer turns 64 today and was on commentary as the dramatic 2019 World Cup final at Lord's headed towards an unprecedented climax.

Smith managed to capture the excitement in a rather engrossing fashion. Sharing the video on its Twitter account, the ICC wrote:

“Happy birthday, Ian Smith.”

The recreated video of the 2019 World Cup final has been mixed with some electrifying music and special effects. Watch video below:

Speaking to The Guardian a few months after the match, Smith commented about the 2019 World Cup final:

“I’m over the result but I don’t think I’m quite over the moment.”

The former wicketkeeper, who played 63 Tests and 98 ODIs for New Zealand, admitted that it was an honor to be part of history. Looking back, he recalled about the 2019 World Cup final:

“I think about that day at Lord’s quite a lot. It doesn’t dominate my life but it will never leave me. You could commentate on sport your whole life and never get a moment like that. My voice will be there for ever, I guess. It’s an honour … I just hope I got it right.”

Smith also revealed that none of those who were in the commentary box that day could believe what had transpired at Lord’s. He said:

“I went back to my hotel, the Danubius across the road, with Simon Doull. We chatted to fans on the way, I had four pints in about 50 minutes and then slept through till morning. I was drained. And I was just so disappointed for the New Zealand players. It was their time … but it wasn’t. We never lost the game. We just didn’t win it.”

How England won the 2019 World Cup final

Winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand managed to post only 241 for 8 on the board. Henry Nicholls top-scored with 55 while Tom Latham contributed 47.

In response, England were in trouble at 86 for 4 before a fifth-wicket partnership of 110 between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rescued them.

Following the latter’s dismissal for 59, England crumbled again. However, Stokes (84 not out) single-handedly kept them in the hunt. However, Mark Wood's last-ball run-out took the match into a Super Over.

The Super Over was tied as well with both teams scoring 15 each. Martin Guptill was run out going for the winning run, finding himself well short when Jos Buttler broke the stumps.

England were declared the 2019 World Cup winners on the basis of the controversial boundary count rule.