[Watch] ICC uploads exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of India's training session ahead of WTC final

ICC has uploaded a three-minute long video of Team India's training session ahead of the WTC final. The star players of the Indian team can be seen sweating it out in the nets before the big game against Australia.

The Indian squad recently reached The Oval to gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 match against Australia. In the video shared by ICC on Instagram, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj can be seen warming up and working on their fielding.

Gill had catch practice in the slips, while Siraj took some high catches. Rahane, Kohli, Sharma and Gill later padded up and played a few defensive strokes in the nets. The main squad bowlers as well as the support bowlers helped the batters with their practice.

Head coach Rahul Dravid observed the practice session quite closely. Suryakumar Yadav was spotted having a laugh with one of the support staff members, whereas Mohammed Shami bowled with a very short run-up.

You can watch the full video here:

Fans were delighted to see the Indian team working hard in the nets. A few eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Virat Kohli came out with a kit bag, that was quite similar to his Royal Challengers Bangalore kit bag, for practice at The Oval.

Can Team India end their title drought by winning the WTC final?

Almost a decade has passed since Team India won a major ICC trophy at the senior level in men's cricket. The last time the Men in Blue won an ICC tournament was back in 2013, when India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

If India bring their 'A' game to the table in the upcoming WTC final against Australia, they can end their 10-year title drought by lifting the trophy.

