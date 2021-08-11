[Watch] Six England cricketers participate in a fun activity 

James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Dom Sibley recently participated in a fun activity along with three other England Women's cricketers, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, and Kate Cross. The group were split into three teams of two members each to play some fun-filled games.

The women cricketers had a draw to select partners for the activity. James Anderson teamed up with Tammy Beaumont, Chris Woakes teamed with Kate Cross, and Dom Sibley teamed with Heather Knight.

All the players participated in the task of catching as many balls as possible. The task had to be done by following the prescribed rules. In the end, James Anderson and Tammy Beaumont scored 79 points and won the contest. Dom Sibley and Heather Knight scored 72 points while Chris Woakes and Kate Cross finished last with 66 points.

You can watch the video below:

6️⃣ players

3️⃣ teams

1️⃣ challenge



Catch as many balls as possible in one minute... with your hands covered in @LifebuoyUK products. 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/id6CPqrxoG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 11, 2021

James Anderson and Dom Sibley are currently part of the England Test squad, playing the 5-match Test series against India. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw and the second match of the series will commence on Thursday at Lord's.

Stuart Broad ruled out of the India series due to an injury

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad will miss the four remaining Tests against India due to an injury he picked up. The ECB have called Saquib Mahmood up to the squad as his replacement.

A media release from the ECB read:

"England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test series against India. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord’s. England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover."

England are also sweating over the fitness of James Anderson ahead of the second Test at Lord's. Anderson is reportedly struggling with a quad injury, but it is yet to be confirmed officially. If he misses out on the second Test, then Saqib Mahmood or Craig Overton might get a chance to play.

