[WATCH] India bring back Fielding Medal, pick a new winner for South Africa T20Is

Team India brought back the Fielding Medal presentation from the 2023 World Cup in a new form called the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' for the T20I series against South Africa.

Fielding coach T Dilip explained that they have done so due to the success of the Fielding Medal for creating enthusiasm and excellence among the Indian players during the World Cup. However, he stated that instead of giving it after every match, the team will reward the "consistent alertness" and the "impact" made throughout a series.

Dilip picked three nominees for the South Africa series for the Fielding Medal - Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mohammed Siraj - before announcing the winner.

"We often talk about making a difference in the field. Not just in one match, but throughout the series. And the perseverance at which he worked throughout the World Cup and the still the way, after he bowls an over, comes back, dives and throws the ball back. Today he made a difference with his direct hit, yesterday, boundary line awareness catch. The winner would be none other than - Mohammed Siraj," Dilip said.

Siraj caught opening batter Reeza Hendricks short at the non-striker's end in the fourth over to dismiss him for 8 (13) in Johannesburg. South Africa crumbled for 95 while chasing India's 201/7. The three-match series ended at 1-1, with the first game getting washed out.

"Never give up" - Mohammed Siraj on winning the fielding medal

Mohammed Siraj received the medal with a big beaming smile as he jokingly tried to bite the medal and hugged T Dilip.

"Should I say something? This is not a medal... I was waiting for this medal since the World Cup and I have finally got it. The lesson to take away from here is - never give up," the pacer said.

At the 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli won the last medal after India's defeat to Australia in the final.