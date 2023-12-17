[Watch] India's Arshdeep Singh rattles South Africa early with incredible double strike in 1st ODI

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh put South Africa on the backfoot straightaway with his incredible first over during the opening game of the three-match ODI series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

The Men in Blue failed to take a review in the first over of the match, but Arshdeep came on from the other end and ensured the visitors didn't regret the decision. He first dismissed the dangerous Reeza Hendricks as the latter chopped one onto his stumps going for a big booming cover drive.

Arshdeep Singh then made it two in two as his fuller delivery swung into Rassie van der Dussen's pads and the batter missed the flick, being adjudged LBW.

Here's the video of both dismissals:

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are all over South African batting

With several senior Indian players rested for the ODI series, especially in the pace department, there was a lot of talk about how the relatively inexperienced bowling attack of India would perform against the Proteas.

However, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have taken four wickets each at the time of writing and the hosts have not even crossed the three-figure mark. Mukesh Kumar hasn't picked up a wicket yet, but it was his disciplined bowling at the start that helped the other pacers reap rewards.

Arshdeep made further dents in South Africa's batting after that double strike in the first over, scalping Tony de Zorzi and Heinrich Klaasen.

Avesh, too, picked up back-to-back wickets as the Proteas batters were caught off-guard by India's accuracy and the seam movement available from the surface. None of the batters could get off the blocks as the Men in Blue have been right on the money with their execution.

Andile Phehlukwayo is arguably the last recognized batter left and will look to add as many runs as possible to give the Proteas something to bowl at.