[Watch] India's brilliant fielding in Test series against England forces T Dilip to hand out two fielding medals

India's fielding coach T Dilip, throughout the 2023 World Cup, handed out medals for the best fielder of each of the Men in Blue's games. He decided to bring back the tradition after the hosts thumped England 4-1 in their five-match Test series.

In a video posted by BCCI after India's win in Dharamsala, Dilip was seen appreciating the efforts of the fielders throughout the series. He claimed that the hosts were so good in the field that the team management had to come up with an extra fielding medal.

While there was the medal for taking sensational catches, T Dilip decided to bring in another medal for the level of commitment showed on the field. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had picked the same number of catches and both shared the impact fielder medal.

Kuldeep Yadav received the second fielding medal because of the relentless commitment he showed in the field. T Dilip shed light on how hard Kuldeep had worked on his fielding and asked BCCI secretary Jay Shah to felicitate the medal winners.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Despite Shreyas Iyer being dropped from the Test squad, Dilip stressed on how important the former was in the field in the first two Tests. He also appreciated Sarfaraz Khan for voluntarily accepting the tough job of fielding at short leg.

Dharamsala Test proved to be one-way traffic in favor of India

While Rohit Sharma and Co. had already sealed the Test series 3-1 coming into the Dharamsala Test, England skipper Ben Stokes was vocal about how competitive the visitors were in those games. It was probably right as England had their moments in the first four Tests and it easily could have been 2-2 coming into the final bout.

However, the visitors couldn't compete in Dharamsala and were folded inside eight sessions of play. Despite batting first on a good pitch, they could only must 218 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin working over their magic.

India then ensured that they batted England out of the game as they took a massive first-innings lead of 259 runs. The hope of any resistance in England's second innings was dashed by Ashwin and Kuldeep once again as the visitors lost by an innings and 64 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App