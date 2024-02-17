After a gripping first session of play, India continued their good work and got off to a fantastic start in the second session on Day 3 of the third Test against England on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma began the session with Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja at the two ends. The move paid dividends as both bowlers struck with a wicket each off back-to-back deliveries.

Ben Stokes tried to smash Ravindra Jadeja over long-on to break the shackles, but couldn't time the ball well. Jasprit Bumrah positioned himself under the ball and took a fine catch to dismiss the England captain.

The hosts struck again on their very next ball as Mohammed Siraj got a delivery to tail into wicketkeeper Ben Foakes from the other end. The ball seemed to stop a bit on the right-hander as he chipped it straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-on.

It turned out to be a horrific 45-minute period for England after Lunch on Day 3 as they were bundled out for 319. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, with figures of 4/84.

India showed great character with the ball despite being on back foot

The hosts were firmly on the back foot after the end of play on Day 2 as England had 207/2 on the board at Stumps. Things went from bad to worse for India as Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the remainder of the Test due to a family medical emergency.

The hosts needed to show character to stop England in their tracks, and that's exactly what happened. The eventful first session saw India concede just 83 runs and pick up three wickets, and what followed after Lunch was an absolute riot by the bowlers.

England could only add 29 more runs to their score at Lunch before losing their remaining five wickets and have given the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 126 runs. Such a performance in the absence of Ashwin would give Rohit Sharma and Co. some great confidence and momentum.

