Watch: Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane receives grand welcome in Mumbai after heroics Down Under

Ajinkya Rahane received a grand welcome upon returning to Mumbai after leading India to a historic 2-1 series triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahane, along with head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and young opener Prithvi Shaw landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

India's series winning captian Ajinkya Rahane receiving a grand welcome as he returns back home in Mumbai. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bc22dizSYL — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 21, 2021

In various photos and videos posted on social media, fans were seen welcoming India's stand-in skipper home.

Upon arriving at his residence, Ajinkya Rahane was greeted with the beats of dhol (drums), while cricket lovers also showered the right-handed batsman with flower petals. The 32-year-old was accompanied by his wife and daughter in the moment of joy.

As was the case in Australia, where he remained unaffected under pressure, Ajinkya Rahane was calm and composed while acknowledging the warm gesture of the crowd.

Grand well of team India captain Ajinkya Rahane at his residence in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3yRhJih4iM — Deepak Prabhu (@DeepakP50293556) January 21, 2021

In another video shared on Twitter, Ajinkya Rahane is seen cutting a cake presented to him by the Mumbai Cricket Association to mark the celebratory occasion.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane celebrates the victory Down Under with a cake presented to him by the Mumbai Cricket Association. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/9nSrHXKwlN — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) January 21, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and co. to be felicitated before England series

India will next face England in a four-match Test series, with the first game starting from 5th February. But Team India will be felicitated before taking on the English challenge.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil was quoted as saying by the the ANI:

"Our apex body will soon have a meeting and we will decide on felicitating our players and team who performed exceptionally well in Australia. We are also trying to find a suitable time before the England series to felicitate players.”

Against all odds, India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 triumph over Australia, following the three-wicket win at the Gabba. The defeat in Brisbane was the hosts' first at the venue since 1988.

Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a terrific hundred in the Boxing Day Test as the ghost of Adelaide was laid to rest.

India lost several key players to injuries over the course of the series. But the youngsters rose to the occasion as the visitors came from behind to seal a 2-1 series win.