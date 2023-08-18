[Watch] Indian youngster Tilak Varma departs for a golden duck in 1st T20I vs Ireland

Youngster Tilak Varma suffered his first setback in Indian colors after falling for a golden duck in the opening T20I of the series against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

The Hyderabadi batter got off to a great start in his international cricket career earlier this month during the West Indies tour. He performed well in the five-match T20I series, batting in the middle order, and impressed everyone with his adaptability and big-hitting skills.

Tilak Varma also ended up as India's leading scorer in the series by scoring 173 runs in five games at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 140. West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran scored three more runs and topped the charts.

After a smooth inception into the international arena, Tilak faced his maiden stumbling block on Friday. Chasing 140, he came in to bat at the number three position against Ireland in the first T20I after Jaiswal's departure. Varma got out on the very first ball by edging the ball to the wicketkeeper while trying to glance the ball on the leg side.

"If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in" - Ravi Shastri's advice to selectors ahead of Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently put his weight behind on presence of multiple left-handed batters in the Indian playing XI and reasoned that the strategy is crucial for foiling opposition plans. Tilak Varma, who impressed everyone in West Indies, also caught the attention of Shastri.

During a discussion on Star Sports about India's playing combination, Shastri opened up that the selectors should consider roping in Tilak if he continues his good form. Ravi Shastri said:

"There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in, apart from the top four. Now this is where the selectors' role comes in because they are watching. They know who's the guy who's hot."

"If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. Very Very impressed with Tilak. And I want a left hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction."

