[Watch] Injured Shubman Gill walks out retired-hurt vs New Zealand in 2023 World Cup semi-final

After a blistering half-century, Indian opener Shubman Gill walked out of the field and retired hurt in the 2023 World Cup first semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He apparently suffered cramps while running between the wickets and was seen limping a bit. After facing the fourth ball of the 23rd over, he looked exhausted and laid down. The team physio tended to him but he couldn't continue.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma came down from the dressing room lobby into the team dugout and had an animated chat with some of his players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the official broadcaster didn't provide an official update immediately.

Gill retired (hurt) for 79 (65), having smashed eight boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of over 121. He can bat again in the match as well.

The ICC playing conditions for the World Cup also say the same thing:

"If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’," says the 25.4.2 of the document.

Runners are not allowed for the tournament according to the playing conditions.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steady the ship after Shubman Gill's wicket

India have played the perfect game so far. Rohit Sharma started as the aggressor, scoring 47 (29). Gill mostly looked to time the ball till he was batting but increased his strike-rate manifold as soon as Tim Southee dismissed him.

After he walked out, Shreyas Iyer took charge with Virat Kohli playing the anchor from the other end constantly. At the time of writing this piece, India looked set to go past 350 comfortably.