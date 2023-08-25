[WATCH] Ishan Kishan grooves to Parmish Verma's 'Check Kar' in car with Suryakumar Yadav

Team India players Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were seen having some fun ahead of the training camp for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 25, Suryakumar shared a story in which Kishan can be seen grooving to the chartbuster song 'Check Kar' by Parmish Verma in a car.

"Morning vibe check," Suryakumar captioned the story.

It is worth mentioning that India's training camp for the Asia Cup 2023 kicked off at Alur, Bengaluru, on Thursday. The preparatory camp for the members of the Men in Blue squad for the ODI continental showpiece is expected to go on until August 29.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

The competition will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as per a hybrid model. Notably, all of India's matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan was in brilliant form in the ODI series against West Indies

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan made the most of his opportunities in the three-match ODI series against West Indies ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.

The southpaw struck half-centuries in all three fixtures, finishing as the leading run-getter of the series with 184 runs to his name at an average of 61.33. Kishan's performances helped him find a place in the squad for the Asia Cup, piping Sanju Samson, who finished with 60 runs in two innings.

Kishan is expected to feature in the Indian XI for the opening encounter against Pakistan, considering that KL Rahul is expected to miss the first game due to a niggle, as confirmed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in a press conference.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.