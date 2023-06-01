[WATCH] Ishan Kishan looks in good touch as he prepares for the WTC final

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was recently seen having a whack at the nets ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will square off against Australia in the summit clash at The Oval, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a short clip where Ishan was seen gearing up for the high-profile clash. The southpaw looked in sublime touch, hitting the ball nicely both in front and square off the wicket.

"Ishan Kishan turns the nets into a fortress ✨ #Cricket #CricketReels #WTC23," ICC captioned the video.

Ishan, meanwhile, was originally not a part of India's WTC final squad. However, he was added to the squad after KL Rahul suffered an injury during IPL 2023, which ruled him out of the all-important clash.

"He just provides that little bit of X-factor" - Ricky Ponting urges India to play Ishan Kishan

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has urged India to hand Ishan Kishan his debut Test cap if they are to win this all-important WTC final.

Ponting feels the wicketkeeper-batter adds a bit of X-factor to the side.

“I’d pick Ishan Kishan," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC Review. "If you want to be crowned the world champion, you have to win the game. Hence, why there is a sixth day that has been added to give both teams the best chance of a result. I’d be going with Ishan Kishan because I think he just provides that little bit of X-factor that you might need when pushing for a win in a Test match."

The Jharkhand-born cricketer was part of the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home earlier this year but didn't get a game.

However, Ishan boasts decent first-class numbers, scoring 2985 runs in 48 matches at an average of 38.76, including six centuries and 16 fifties.

