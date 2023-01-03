[Watch] Ishan Kishan takes a ripper to dismiss Charith Asalanka in 1st IND vs SL T20I

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a ripper of a catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

The incident took place in the eighth over of Sri Lanka’s innings. The left-handed batter failed to time a short-length delivery off Umran Malik’s bowling, which led to a thick edge.

The wicketkeeper ran from behind the stumps towards the fine leg to complete the catch, leaving Sri Lanka at 47/3 after 7.5 overs. Harshal Patel came in from deep to take the catch, but Kishan called for it loud and clear. He covered a lot of ground and put in a timely dive to grab it with both hands.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya was delighted with Ishan Kishan's efforts as his teammates rushed to embrace the wicketkeeper and celebrate the wicket.

Ishan Kishan hits 37 as India sets a 163-run target against Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan continued his decent form for India after his double-century in ODI against Bangladesh last month. The southpaw scored 37 off 29 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries, to give the middle order a decent platform.

Deepak Hooda (41* off 23 balls) and Axar Patel (31* off 20 balls) helped the Men in Blue reach 162/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya also contributed 29 off 27 balls to rescue the hosts from 46/3.

Dilshan Madhushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Wanindu Hasaranga shared one wicket apiece.

In response, the visitors were in a spot of bother at 66/4 after 10 overs. Debutante Shivam Mavi took a couple of wickets, while Umran Malik and Harshal Patel bagged a wicket each.

Team India will look to win the match and avenge the six-wicket loss against the Islanders they suffered at the 2022 Asia Cup.

The two teams will meet each other in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

