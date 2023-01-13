[Watch] Ishan Kishan & Virat Kohli show off their dance moves after India's win at Eden Gardens

India's Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli were understandably in high spirits after the Men in Blue wrapped up a crucial win against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 12. The hosts won by four wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to seal the series 2-0 with one match still to play.

After the game ended, there was a sensational light and sound show at the stadium. The vibes seemingly encouraged both Kishan and Kohli to groove to the music and dance in absolute sync.

Fans in the stands absolutely loved the way the two star batters showed off their dance moves. Some also managed to capture the same in a video that has since gone viral on social media. Here's the video:

Chasing 216 for a series-clinching win after a superb bowling display, India scored at a brisk rate but found themselves at 86/4 in the 15th over. A patient 64-run knock from KL Rahul, coupled with contributions from Hardik Pandya (36) and Axar Patel (21) then took the Men in Blue home with 40 balls to spare.

Will Ishan Kishan get a chance for India in the final ODI?

With the series already in the bag, Team India have a chance to experiment with their playing XI in the third and final ODI to be played at Thiruvananthapuram. One obvious decision will involve the inclusion of in-form players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Kishan has been in and out of India's white-ball team for a while now. However, many assumed that his double hundred against Bangladesh last month was enough to seal his spot as an ODI opener.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when captain Rohit Sharma told reporters that the team was willing to back Shubman Gill instead. Gill hasn't quite made the most of his chances so far against Sri Lanka, throwing away a chance to get a big hundred on in both matches.

Only time will tell if the team management wants to see what Ishan Kishan can offer in the final ODI, given that the result is inconsequential. The match will take place on Sunday, January 14.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

