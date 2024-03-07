[Watch] "Isko toh kuch bhi daal"- Rohit Sharma's stump mic conversation with Kuldeep Yadav on Day 1 of 5th IND vs ENG Test goes viral online

Team India captain Rohit Sharma continues to entertain fans with his quirky comments during matches. He once again did it on Thursday during Day 1 of the fifth Test against England in Dharamshala.

One of his conversations with Kuldeep Yadav was heard through a stump mic, and soon the video of it went viral on social media. The incident occured during the 38th over, right after Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Zak Crawley, bringing Jonny Bairstow to the crease.

Before the next ball, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma discussed the strategy to employ against Bairstow and Joe Root. During the exchange, Rohit Sharma was heard saying in Hindi that he can bowl anything to Bairstow.

"Isko toh kuch bhi daal," Rohit Sharma said.

You can watch and hear the conversation in the video below:

Kuldeep Yadav's sensational five-wicket haul helps India dominate England on Day 1 of 5th Test in Dharamshala

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest earlier in the morning. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett weathered the new ball spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj successfully in swinging conditions. The Indian pacers beat the batters on numerous occasions but were not lucky enough to find the edges.

The Indian captain then brought in Kuldeep Yadav in the 18th over, who managed to break the opening partnership of 64 by dismissing Duckett (27). He then outfoxed Ollie Pope (11) cleverly at the stroke of lunch to help India reduce England to 100/2 at the break.

Yadav spun a web around the English batters in the second session and triggered a middle-order collapse. Joe Root (26) tried to steady the ship with mini partnerships in the company of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.

Kuldeep Yadav then cleaned up Crawley (79) with a stunning delivery and gave a massive breakthrough to the hosts in the 38th over. Bairstow came in next and played aggressively, racing to 29 in just 18 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav also scalped the wicket of Ben Stokes soon after to complete his five-wicket haul before Tea break. Ravichandran Ashwin then cleaned up the tail quickly with a four-wicket haul as the visiting team got bundled out for 218.

