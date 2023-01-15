[Watch] It's deja vu for Dasun Shanaka as India's Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles SL skipper once again

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again got the better of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who had absolutely no answer to a stunning delivery. In an innings that was dominated by pacers, Kuldeep left his mark.

The left-arm wrist-spinner gave the ball a nice flight and drove Shanaka on the front foot. The Sri Lankan captain obliged and tried to meet the ball with a forward defence. However, the ball turned sharply and went through Shanaka's bat and pad to rattle his stumps.

Kuldeep had knocked over Shanaka in the last game too, so it was a bit of a deja vu moment for the Sri Lanka captain.

Kuldeep Yadav helps wrap up an incredible win for India

India skittled out Sri Lanka for just 73, registering an incredible 317-run win. It's the biggest win in ODI history in terms of runs, an achievement that shows just how dominant the Men in Blue were in the third game in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 166* had powered the hosts to a mammoth total of 390-5.

In a dead rubber, the visitors were never really in the chase, as they were pegged back once again in the powerplay by Mohammed Siraj. The speedster continued to impress in ODIs, running through Sri Lanka's batting order and also effecting a smart run-out.

Mohammed Shami gave him good support, picking up a couple of wickets each. There was no rescue act from Dasun Shanaka this time, as Kuldeep Yadav proved to be too good for the Sri Lanka captain once again.

The wrist-spinner wrapped up things by picking up the last wicket. The Men in Blue have handed Sri Lanka a painful defeat and it might take a long time for them to recover from it.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

