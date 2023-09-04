[WATCH] Iyer, Kohli and Kishan drop regulation catches in first 5 overs of IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 clash 

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli dropped the Nepal opening batters in the early stages of the Asia Cup 2023 group-stage encounter at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday.

Team India had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and the returning Mohammed Shami had the chance to make an early breakthrough after Kushal Bhurtel edged one off the final delivery of the first over.

Iyer, stationed at first slip had to shift a little to his right to claim the catch but did not get into a good position and spilled the opportunity to give the opening batter a huge reprieve.

Mohammed Siraj, bowling the second over of the innings, created an opportunity straightaway after forcing Aasif Sheikh into a loose shot on the off-side on length. The ball lobbed towards cover point, where Virat Kohli dropped the easiest of chances.

Kushal Bhurtel was given yet another reprieve after Ishan Kishan dropped a sitter behind the wickets off Mohammed Shami's bowling

Watch the dropped catches right here:

Team India will hope that the blunders are solely due to a bit of rustiness and not a running trend heading into the ODI World Cup on home soil.

"Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket" - Rohit Paudel on their clash against India in the 2023 Asia Cup

Rain has been forecasted for the India vs Nepal clash as well, which will conclude the Group A fixtures of the 2023 Asia Cup. However, much to the delight of all, the weather conditions permitted an on-time start, with only a brief drizzle interrupting the toss.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel opened up about the challenge of facing two-time ODI World Champions India.

"We were looking to bowl as well due to the overhead conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us," he said during the toss.

Nepal have got off to a solid start, barring the opportunities that led to the dropped catches. They have raced off to 33 runs in six overs without losing a wicket.

The final Group A match of the 2023 Asia Cup is a must-win encounter for both sides. The team winning will progress into the Super Four stage along with Pakistan, who are already through. A washout will lead to India's progress.