[Watch] James Anderson ends heated battle with Ravichandran Ashwin with a jaffa

James Anderson was involved in a fiery battle with Ravichandran Ashwin which concluded with the England veteran taking the Indian all-rounder's wicket with a jaffa on Saturday in the Vizag Test.

Ashwin started the second Day of the Test in single digits but quickly raced to 20 with a few boundaries. During the innings, he argued with Anderson at the non-striker's end apparently about his run-up.

In the 101st over, the Englishman opened him up with a good length away-nipper from the middle stump. Ashwin looked to play it straight but the ball jumped off the surface, took the outside edge, and clipped the pad on the way to the keeper. The batter reviewed it but UltraEdge showed a clear spike near the bat.

It was Anderson's second wicket of the Test after Shubman Gill. In the previous Test, England's lone pacer, Mark Wood, couldn't pick up even one wicket. To counter the flatness of the track, Anderson used the wobbled-seam deliveries to get movement off the wicket which worked superbly.

Ashwin had been unhappy about some run-up issues from other English bowlers on Friday as well. He was involved in a long discussion with the on-field umpires soon after the day's play and that seemed to eke out to Sunday.

Ashwin became another batter to throw his start

His 20 meant that he became the seventh Indian batter to get out for less than 35 runs. On Saturday, everyone else got out after getting a start, mostly through soft dismissals against the run of play.

This meant India didn't get any partnerships and most of the runs came from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who notched his maiden 200. Jaiswal was also dismissed soon after, edging a slog against Anderson to gift him his third wicket.

