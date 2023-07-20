[Watch] James Anderson provides first-ball wicket on Day 2 of 4th Ashes Test

Ace pacer James Anderson, who ended wicketless on Day 1, provided a sensational start to England on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (July 20).

The 40-year-old dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins off the very first delivery after the visitors had resumed their innings at 299-8. The dismissal took place in the 84th over of Australia’s first innings when Anderson bowled a pitched-up delivery around off.

Cummins went for a drive but ended up playing straight to his England counterpart Ben Stokes at cover point. Stokes took a nice low catch as the visitors lost their first wicket of the day without adding any runs to their score.

Anderson, who needs 11 more wickets to reach 700 Test wickets, will now look to weave his magic in the second innings after managing just three wickets in the first two Tests.

The Lancashire-born pacer is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) on the list of most Test wickets.

It's worth noting that Anderson was dropped for the third Test at Headingley, which England won by three wickets to keep themselves alive in the best-of-five series. The hosts will now look to win the fourth Test to set up a decider in the fifth Test.

"You don't lose legendary status in two games" - Nasser Hussain on James Anderson

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed James Anderson after his under-par performance in the first two Tests, telling Sky Sports:

"I am really pleased England brought James Anderson back. He has bowled on two featherbeds, and he is a legend. You don't lose legendary status in two games."

Hussain continued:

"He is playing on his home ground, from that far end, the breeze is perfect for his outswinger. You have got Broad's contest with Warner, then the local legend at the other end."

As far as the fourth Test is concerned, Australia are 317/9 after 89 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood at the crease.

