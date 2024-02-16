[Watch] James Anderson takes a fine catch to end Ravichandran Ashwin's 37-run knock on Day 2 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Ravichandran Ashwin made a crucial contribution with the bat before holing out James Anderson in the first innings of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

Ashwin came out to bat after the hosts lost two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 2. He showed excellent determination and put forth a 77-run stand with debutant Dhruv Jurel to help India cross the 400-run mark.

However, Ashwin's 89-ball vigil ended when he tried to take on leg spinner Rehan Ahmed. The ball was tossed up and the batter came down the track to lob it over the mid-on fielder. But Ashwin came too close to the ball and couldn't get the required elevation. Anderson had to come forward a few inches to complete the catch on the second attempt. It was England's first successful catch after dropping two in the second session.

Watch the clip here:

It is worth noting that Ravichandran Ashwin showed great application in the morning session after India lost Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in quick succession. The right-hander smashed six boundaries for his 37-run knock, helping India inch closer to the 450-run mark.

Ravichandran Ashwin is 5 wickets shy of becoming the Indian bowler with the most wickets at home

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of India's greatest match-winners at home in the last decade. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has been part of many memorable victories.

Ashwin has picked up 346 wickets from 57 matches on home soil. He is just five wickets shy of becoming the Indian bowler with the highest Test wickets at home. Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble currently sits at the top of the list with 350 wickets from 63 matches.

Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets at home with 493 scalps from 73 games, including 45 five-wicket hauls and 15 10-wicket hauls.

