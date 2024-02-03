[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah bowls a ripper to send back Jonny Bairstow in IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Jasprit Bumrah continued his stellar performance with the ball during Day 2 of the second Test between India and England in Vizag on Saturday, February 3. The ace pacer dismissed Jonny Bairstow with a ripper as England lost five wickets for 159.

Bairstow’s dismissal came during the 36th over of England’s second innings. Bumrah bowled a fuller-length ball and the right-handed batter went for the drive but the delivery shaped away from him. The ball took an edge and carried to Shubman Gill in the first slip. As a result, Bairstow lost his wicket to Bumrah for the fourth time in Test cricket.

Watch the dismissal below:

Bumrah had similarly dismissed Joe Root before his excellent yorker which sent back in-form Ollie Pope, who had smashed 196 in the opening Test in Hyderabad. The speedster previously scalped six wickets in the first Test on a spin-friendly pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal help India dominate England in 2nd Test

A double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal followed by a sensational bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah helped India dominate England on Day 2.

Batting first, India posted 396 in their first innings. Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls, hitting seven sixes and 19 boundaries.

Shubman Gill and debutant Rajat Patidar chipped in with scores of 34 and 32, respectively. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also chipped in with identical scores of 27, while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed 20.

James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In response, England were 172/6 after 38.1 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes and Rehan Ahmed at the crease. Ben Foakes was the last batter to be dismissed, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Zak Crawley starred with the bat for the visitors, scoring 76 off 78 deliveries in an innings laced with two sixes and 11 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Yadav have picked up three and two wickets, respectively, for the hosts so far.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App