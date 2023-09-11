[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah claims Imam-ul-Haq's wicket on his comeback to ODI cricket

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first blood for his side in the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-arm pacer took the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq, who edged one to the second slip.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Bumrah came for his third consecutive over of the innings. The 29-year-old went around the wicket and managed to induce the outside edge. It was his comeback wicket as the Ahmedabad-born player was playing his first ODI in over a year.

Bumrah missed India's 2nd Asia Cup 2023 game against Nepal as he returned home briefly for the birth of his first child. He marked his comeback in the three-game T20I series against Ireland and captained his side to a 2-0 victory.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit tons before Jasprit Bumrah makes life difficult for Pakistan

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue plundered a mammoth 356-2 in 50 overs against Pakistan's esteemed bowling attack. It was headlined by blazing centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and remained unbeaten at 122 and 116, respectively.

The pair also stitched an unbroken stand of 233 to lead India to their highest total against Pakistan in the ODI format. Kohli and Rahul resumed at 147-2 in 24.1 overs that were bowled on Sunday before rains robbed the players of any further play.

Even on the reserve day, the play was delayed by over an hour as the rain stopped and returned multiple times. It was a remarkable moment, especially for Kohli, who became only the fifth batter in international cricket to complete 13000 runs in ODI cricket.

The former Indian captain also reached his 47th ODI ton and his 77th in internationals, meaning he remains only three short of Sachin Tendulkar's 50 centuries in the format. Meanwhile, it was a comeback match for KL Rahul, who got an opportunity instead of Shreyas Iyer.