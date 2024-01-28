[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Ollie Pope for 196 with a slower one to wrap England’s 2nd innings vs India in Hyderabad

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Ollie Pope to wrap up England’s second innings on Day 4 of the opening Test in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 28). Pope was the last batter to depart, scoring 196 runs off 278 balls in an innings laced with 21 boundaries.

The dismissal came during the 103rd over of England’s second innings after he got a couple of reprieves from Axar Patel and KL Rahul on 110 and 186, respectively.

For the unversed, Bumrah bowled a slower full-length ball on the off-stump and Pope went for the reverse scoop. The right-handed batter was well disguised by the slower one and failed to make contact with the bat as the ball crashed onto the stump.

Ollie Pope puts England in the driving seat against India in 1st Test

A clinical batting performance from Ollie Pope helped England post 420 in their second innings and eventually set up a 230-run target for India.

Pope made amends in the second innings after departing for 1(11) in the first innings. The vice-captain shared a 112-run partnership with Ben Foakes to recover England from 163-5. He also stitched 50+ partnerships with Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley to bring the visitors back into the game.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three.

Batting first, England put up 246 in their first innings. Captain Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 70 off 88 balls, including three maximums and six boundaries. For the hosts, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets each.

In response, India posted 436 in their first innings, with a 190-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Yashavi Jaiswal chipped in with their 80s. Joe Root emerged as the pick of the England bowlers, returning with figures of 4/79, while Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece.

