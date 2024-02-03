[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's brutally perfect yorker makes a mess of Ollie Pope's stumps

Putting the umpteenth example of why he is already one of the greatest fast-bowlers produced by India, Jasprit Bumrah clean-bowled a well-set Ollie Pope with a yorker as good as ever seen in these conditions on Saturday in Vizag.

Pope, who scored a Player of the Match-worthy 196 in the previous Test, was batting at 23 (54). He looked at ease till Bumrah, on the fifth ball of the 28th over, slipped one rapid in-swinging yorker at the base of his stumps.

Till Pope got his bat down, the ball had flattened two stumps and left the third worrying for its life. The Englishman was stupefied and walked back, punching his bat. The Indians were ecstatic. Watch the video here:

There was a set-up to the madness as well. The previous deliveries were all good length balls or full ones out of the stumps with variations of pace. He made sure that the batter was as unprepared for the yorker as possible.

It wasn't the first time he got him out like that, either. Even in the first innings in Hyderabad, Pope was undone by an inswinger from the Indian pacer.

The wicket was Bumrah's second in two overs. Just 12 balls before, he took out former captain Joe Root with another beautiful set-up where he teased him with balls threatening to come in before bowling one on a length and moving it away. Root ended up pushing at it with hard hands and edging it to slips.

Jasprit Bumrah's two wickets puts the Test back in balance

England had gotten off to a brisk start through Zak Crawley and were cantering at around five runs/over. Just when Axar Patel got him out, Rohit Sharma brought Bumrah back. His two wickets pushed them from 123/2 to 136/4. A small partnership between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow ensued, and England went to Tea at 155/4. Catch all the live action on our live commentary here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App