[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's classic cover drive has dressing room clapping on Day 2 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah played a classic cover drive on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England on Friday in Dharamsala. The shot impressed many, including his teammates and support staff.

The moment took place on the first delivery of the 118th over bowled by Mark Wood. The English pacer bowled a full-length ball outside off stump and Bumrah played a magnificent cover drive to accumulate four crucial runs.

The elegant shot impressed his teammates and support staff members in the dressing room as they clapped and applauded.

You can watch the boundary shot and reaction of the dressing room in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav take India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2 of 5th Test vs England in Dharamshala

After a clinical performance on Day 1, India continued in the same vein on Friday and extended their dominance in the Test. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill resumed India's first innings this morning at 135/1 and inflicted more pain on the English bowlers by notching up fluent centuries.

They played out the whole first session and put on 171 runs for the second wicket before departing in quick succession after the lunch break. Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan then hit enterprising half-centuries in the middle order to help swell India's lead further. However, they could not convert them into big ones, departing in the third session.

The English bowlers picked up a couple of quick wickets after their partnership to reduce India to 428/8. Jasprit Bumrah (19*) and Kuldeep Yadav (27*) then played patiently till the stumps on Day 2 and took India to 473/8 and currently lead by 255 runs.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the conclusion of the play, Shubman Gill reflected on his knock and said:

"It was my dad's dream to play at this level, it was his vision, hopefully he'll be proud of what I've been able to do. I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time, instinctively I wanted to play that shot and went over the top. I feel everytime I go into bat, even today, I missed on a big one, missed that ball as I didn't sight it properly. Everytime I go out there, I try to convert a good start into a big one."

Do you think England can make a comeback on day 3? Let us know you views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App