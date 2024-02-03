[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah shocks Ben Stokes to reach 150 Test wickets during Day 2 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets when he dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes with a sensational delivery in the final session of play on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Stokes was looking to cut loose with England having already lost seven wickets. That made skipper Rohit Sharma bring Bumrah back into the attack and the speedster delivered once again with a massive breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah got the ball to swing into the left-hander from around the wicket. While Ben Stokes seemed ready to tackle the swing, the ball kept a bit lower than he expected, taking the under edge of his bat and crashing into the stumps.

Stokes dropped his bat in disbelief and had his hands wide in frustration. His reaction spoke volumes about just how good the delivery was from Bumrah. Here's the video:

Bumrah (34 Tests) also became the second-fastest pacer from Asia to achieve the landmark of 150 Test wickets, after Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, who did it in 27 Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah once again put India in a dominant position

Just like Hyderabad, Jasprit Bumrah once again made the ball talk in conditions that were pretty good for batting. He got the ball to reverse both ways and had the England batters in all sorts of trouble.

Bumrah dismissed both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow by getting them to edge it to Shubman Gill in the first slip. The searing inswinger to clean up Ollie Pope would go down as one of the best deliveries Bumrah has ever bowled in his career.

After dismissing Stokes, Bumrah also sent back Tom Hatley to complete his 10th five-wicket haul and his second on Indian soil. India will look to get the final wicket as soon as possible to complete a remarkable day for them.

