[WATCH] Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara involved in massive collision during 3rd India vs Sri Lanka ODI

There was a scary moment during the third ODI India vs Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15 as Sri Lankan fielders Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara were involved in a massive collision.

The shocking incident took place in the 43rd over of India’s innings. The hosts had won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India’s No. 3 Virat Kohli was batting on a brilliant 95. On the fifth ball of the over bowled by Chamika Karunaratne, Kohli pulled a short ball outside off the onside.

Vandersay ran to his left from deep backward square leg and Bandara ran to his right from deep midwicket. The latter went for a slide with the right leg to try and stop the ball. Both fielders ended up colliding in a brutal manner at the square leg boundary.

The stretchers were immediately out for the injured players as both the Indian and Sri Lanka camps wore a worried look.

For the record, the ball went to the boundary as the two Sri Lankan fielders bumped into each other.

When the game resumed after a forced break, Kohli immediately got to his 46th one-day hundred, working a single to long-on. This was the Indian batter’s second ton of the ongoing series and third in his last four one-day innings.

Kohli, Gill dominate Sri Lankan bowlers

India ended up scoring 390/5 in their 50 overs as they decided to bat first after winning the toss in the dead rubber against Sri Lanka.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 95 for the first wicket in 15.2 overs. After the former was dismissed for 42 off 49, Gill and Kohli featured in a 131-run stand for the second.

Gill went on to notch up his second one-day hundred, playing a sublime knock. He was eventually dismissed for 116 off 97 balls, an innings that featured 14 fours and two sixes.

Kohli was unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls, even as KL Rahul (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) perished cheaply at the other end. The former India captain struck 13 fours and eight sixes in his superb innings.

