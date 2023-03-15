[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues and her Delhi Capitals teammates dance to the tune of ‘Chikni Chameli’, sing and groove to Bollywood and Punjabi songs

Jemimah Rodrigues, who is an absolute entertainer besides being a cricketer, has shared multiple videos of herself and Delhi Capitals teammates enjoying Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

In the first clip, the players, including Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, among others, danced to the tune of ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Tera sara gussa’. Jemimah could also be seen singing English and Bollywood songs.

Sharing multiple videos on Twitter, Jemimah wrote:

“Karaoke and some dancing with the Fam. @DelhiCapitals”

On the work front, Rodrigues is one of the highest run scorers for DC in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023). The right-hander has amassed 113 runs in her first four innings at a strike rate of 136.14. She was bought by DC for Rs 2.2 crore during the WPL auction last month.

The 22-year-old will look to continue her sublime form in the T20 tournament as DC eye their maiden trophy in the Indian T20 extravaganza (no IPL trophy in the last 15 years).

Delhi Capitals to face off Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will next face off against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16. With four wins in five games, DC are placed second in the latest WPL 2023 points table. With yet another win, they will now look to book their berth in the playoffs.

DC won their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in a final-over thriller.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals ‍



A close encounter, but we came out on



#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #DCvRCB #TATAWPL This is your cue to catch your breathA close encounter, but we came out on This is your cue to catch your breath 😮‍💨A close encounter, but we came out on 🔝#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #DCvRCB #TATAWPL https://t.co/fbjs4tlXHN

Meanwhile, The Giants lost to table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs.

The two teams last locked horns on March 11, when DC won the game single-handedly by 10 wickets.

GG must beat DC to stay alive in the race to play Eliminator, which will be played between the second and third-placed teams. in the WPL 2023. So far, the Giants have won a solitary game against RCB by 11 runs.

Poll : 0 votes