[Watch] "Jimmy is still available for selection" - Jos Buttler's reply to England coping without James Anderson and Stuart Broad in 2023 World Cup

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler gave an interesting response to a journalist when asked about how the defending champions will cope without James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the 2023 World Cup opener against New Zealand.

The keeper-batter responded calmy to the question contrary to most expectations, given James Anderson and Stuart Broad haven't played limited-overs internationals for quite a while now.

Anderson continues to represent England in Tests; however, he hasn't played ODI cricket since the 2015 World Cup game against Afghanistan. However, he still remains England's highest wicket-taker in the format with 269 in 194 matches. Meanwhile, Broad retired from all forms of cricket after the 2023 Ashes series and played his most recent ODI in 2016.

During the press conference on Wednesday, here's what Buttler replied to the journalist regarding Broad's and Anderson's absence.

"I think Jimmy is still available for selection. He has not played since 2015 and I don't think Stuart has either even though he has retired. Those two guys unfortunately won't be a part of this tournament. But yes we do have a really good side of fast bowlers, spinners - a nicely-balanced team."

England won the 2019 World Cup on home soil by defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's and both sides will rekindle the rivalry again on Wednesday.

"We're not 'defending' anything" - Jos Buttler

Buttler asserted that he doesn't like the word 'defending champions' as he prefers the hunger for his team to create something new moving forward. He added:

"We're not 'defending' anything. And it's probably the word I don't like: I want us to attack, so I don't like the word 'defending'... it may be a motivation for certain teams when they've been in that position, but for us, it's irrelevant - certainly for me. You can't recreate something, or hold onto it forever. It's about trying to create something new. We must be hungry to try to do it again and try to be focused on something different."

New Zealand have currently won the toss and sent England into bat in Ahmedabad. England have had to endure the loss of all-rounder Ben Stokes due to a niggle.

At the time of writing this article, England are batting on 136/4 after 25.2 overs.