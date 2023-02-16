[Watch] Joe Root departs after being caught off an unnecessary reverse-lap shot in NZ vs ENG 1st Test

One of England's finest Test batters to ever play the game, Joe Root would certainly want to rethink the kind of shot he played against New Zealand in the first Test on Thursday.

The former England skipper, as part of the new 'BazBall' approach, tried to reverse-sweep left-arm pacer Neil Wagner over the slip cordon. Although the delivery was wider than he thought, Root threw his hands at it and could only hit it straight to Daryl Mitchell in a widish first slip.

Here's a video of Joe Root's dismissal:

Joe Root's dismissal hasn't really affected England's approach

Although Joe Root's dismissal looked a bit silly, it is the brand of cricket that England have committed to playing. Then ultra-attacking batting, also known as the 'BazBall' approach, is still being debated as something that's not sustainable in all conditions.

But after winning in England and Pakistan, the team is now finding success in swinging conditions in New Zealand as well. With just over 50 overs done, England are already closing in on the 300-run mark, a ridiculous feat when you think about the kind of exaggerated movement that the pink ball produces.

Harry Brook, the star of England's 3-0 series win over Pakistan, has begun the New Zealand Tests with a bang and is closing in on yet another Test hundred. Opener Ben Duckett also contributed with a handy 84 earlier in the day.

The New Zealand bowlers have picked up five wickets, but it really seems like they're running out of ideas to stop Brooks. England will want to reach the 400-run mark by adding some crucial runs.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to make sure that does not happen. Only time will tell whether the BazBall juggernaut will be successfully stopped by the Kiwis.

