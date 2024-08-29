[Watch] Joe Root equals Sir Alastair Cook's tally of hundreds, hits 33rd ton on day 1 of ENG vs SL 2nd Test

England's ace batter Joe Root has equaled Sir Alastair Cook's record for most hundreds by an Englishman. He scored his 33rd hundred on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday, August 29. The former England captain also moved ahead of Steve Smith and Kane Williamson for most Test centuries among the current players.

Root got to the magical milestone in the 63rd over of the innings sent down by Lahiru Kumara. The right-handed batter had been stuck on 99 for 12 deliveries as Sri Lanka hoped to make him miss out on a three-figure score. However, the Yorkshire batter guided one deftly between slip and gully to the boundary and raised his bat and helmet.

This is also the Englishman's 2nd century of the summer as he scored 122 against the West Indies at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In that same series, he became the second England batter after Cook to reach 12000 runs in the format.

Joe Root holds England's innings together after Sri Lanka choose to bowl

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

The No. 1-ranked Test batter held the innings together for the hosts. This came after Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva opted to field first despite conditions indicating somewhat the opposite.

Asitha Fernando dismissed Ollie Pope (1) and Harry Brook (33) Lahiru Kumara got rid of Dan Lawrence (8) and Chris Woakes (6). Prabath Jayasuriya removed Ben Duckett (40), and Milan Rathnayake got the better of Jamie Smith (21) and Root.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has been nearly immovable and has carried off from a patient 62 not out in Manchester to guide England to victory. With only tailenders left to bat with, the Englishmen will target as many runs as possible to set up an imposing first-innings total.

Although Sri Lanka didn't bat well in their first dig in Manchester, they put up a promising show in the second. Hence, England will be wary.

