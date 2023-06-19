(Watch) Joe Root gifts his wicket as Nathan Lyon gets England's ace batter on day four of first Ashes Test

England's ace batter Joe Root gifted his wicket on day four of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The right-handed batter stepped out to the off-spinner and missed the ball completely as the ball turned, leaving Alex Carey with a simple stumping.

Root's dismissal occurred in the 26th over of the innings as he and Harry Brook were playing aggressively to increase the lead. The former, looking to hit Lyon for a six, was unsuccessful as the ball spun past his bat to end his enterprising 55-ball 46.

As a result, he became Lyon's first wicket of the day and his fifth of the game.

The Yorkshire batter resumed day four in an aggressive manner, hitting reverse-sweep shots off Scott Boland in the second over of the day. Ollie Pope was the first England batter to go on day four as Pat Cummins's searing inswinging yorker left him with no answers.

Joe Root survived a testing few balls late on day three

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Joe Root, who scored a pristine hundred in the first innings, endured a testing time late on day three under overcast conditions. The former captain arrived at the crease after openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett perished cheaply. Their lead reached 35 at Stumps on day three before persistent rains intervened and allowed no play.

Australia lost their remaining five wickets within the first session on day three and fell seven runs short of England's total of 393. Left-handed opening batter Usman Khawaja top-scored with 141, while Travis Head and Alex Carey struck vital half-centuries to stitch solid partnerships with the southpaw.

England had won the toss on the opening day and racked up 393-8, headlined by their former skipper's hundred before Ben Stokes pulled off a funky declaration.

Australia currently hold the Ashes urn, having retained it with a 4-0 victory in the 2021-22 Ashes series Down Under.

Poll : 0 votes