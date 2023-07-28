[Watch] Joe Root takes an absolute screamer to end Marnus Labuschagne's misery on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test

Marnus Labuschagne's patient innings came to an end, thanks to an absolute ripper of a catch from Joe Root on Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday. Labuschagne scored just nine runs and faced 82 balls, not quite helping Australia get on with the scoring rate.

Mark Wood got the delivery to pitch on a good length and just leave the right-hander enough to get his outside edge. Labuschagne seemed to be caught on the crease as the edge flew, almost bisecting the gap between wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Root at first slip.

Joe Root had to dive to his left and he caught the ball almost behind him, making the catch even more sensational. The England fielders swarmed around Root in celebration, while Marnus Labuschagne had to walk off with a look of disbelief. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Joe Root's catch could lift England's spirits

Australia ended Day 1 on top at 61/1 after they managed to bowl England out for just 283. However, the visitors haven't been able to get the dominant start that they needed on Day 2 to stay ahead in the Test.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja added just 21 runs in the first hour of play with the hosts being able to ask some tough questions in testing conditions. Joe Root's catch was probably the boost that England needed to show the good work that they have done so far and would be pumped up to get at least one more wicket before lunch.

Steve Smith has joined Khawaja at the crease the duo know that a big partnership here could get Australia a good platform to try and take a significant first-innings lead. Their first goal would be to go into the lunch break with no further damage done in the wickets column.