[Watch] Jonny Bairstow carries pitch invader and drops him outside boundary ropes as drama unfolds on Day 1 of second Ashes Test

In a dramatic start to the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s in London on Wednesday, June 28, a protestor invaded the pitch just after the opening over was bowled by James Anderson.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow nonchalantly lifted the bloke on his shoulder and dropped him outside the boundary ropes. The 33-year-old quickly went upstairs to the dressing room to change his gear.

Meanwhile, the ground staff reached the center for the repair work. The play resumed after a few minutes of delay.

The Yorkshire-born cricketer will look to deliver behind the stumps after he missed a stumping chance and dropped catches in the first Ashes Test as Australia won the Edgbaston thriller by two wickets.

The protest comes a day after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) apologized for discrimination in England's cricket following the ICEC report. It is not confirmed whether the protest is linked to the above-mentioned issue.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first against Australia on Wednesday. They have brought in Josh Tongue as a replacement for Moeen Ali.

Speaking at the toss, Stokes said:

"We are gonna have a bowl. Overhead conditions played a massive part and the surface looks good to have a bowl as well. Disappointed not having Woody, but Tongue is a like-for-like replacement. Joe is really enjoying the challenge (with the ball) and is turning into a genuine all-rounder.”

Australia, on the other hand, brought back Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland in the playing XI. Cummins, meanwhile, commended Nathan Lyon, who needs five wickets to complete 500 Test wickets, for becoming the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.

He said:

“Not only in terms of fitness (speaking about Lyon), but getting picked in all conditions and playing 100 Tests on the trot is a phenomenal achievement."

Most consecutive Tests:

159 - Cook

153 - Border

107 - M Waugh

106 - Gavaskar

101 - McCullum

100* - Lyon



England vs Australia playing XI for second Ashes Test

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test live scores.

