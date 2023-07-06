[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow drops a sitter to give Travis Head a life in 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's torrid time behind the stumps continued on Thursday as he dropped a regulation catch to give in-form Australian batter Travis Head a second chance at Headingley in the third Test of Ashes 2023.

The plan was laid out by England. Ben Stokes brought Mark Wood to attack Head with bouncers on the body with a short leg in place. He did just that at 91 mph (146.45 kph) and Head was hurried, giving a feather edge to Bairstow's right. The keeper picked and moved correctly but went with hard hands and it didn't stick.

Interestingly, though there was a clear deflection from the bat, umpire Nitin Menon gave it byes.

This was the second drop from Bairstow in the session. Earlier, Ollie Robinson had opened Steve Smith up in the 19th over and the inside edge flew to the keeper's left.

That was a much, more difficult chance and but he timed his dive to perfection but the ball slipped out of his hands.

England on top despite Jonny Bairstow's double drop

England would feel they have limited the damage of the dropped catches as they kept Australia to 91/4 after 26 overs in the first session. Soon after Head's drop, Stuart Broad got Smith to edge one to the wicketkeeper at 22 on his 100th Test.

This was Broad's second wicket of the day after sending back David Warner in the first over. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne fell victim to some excellent bowling from Wood and Chris Woakes, respectively. Both bowlers were selected for this Test as replacements for James Anderson and Josh Tongue.

Wood especially racked up some serious pace in that session and might threaten Australia further post Lunch. Michell Marsh is at the crease alongside Head who doesn't look too comfortable.

