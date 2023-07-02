[Watch] Jonny Bairstow gets run out without attempting a run

England batter Jonny Bairstow ended up being dismissed in an embarrassing fashion during Day 5 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's on Sunday.

Bairstow ducked at a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green and the ball went to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The keeper immediately collected the ball and had an underarm throw at the stumps. Bairstow, unaware of this, started to walk towards his non-striker and suddenly turned around at the sound of the ball hitting the timber.

The Australian players started celebrating as they appealed for a run-out. The third umpire adjudged Jonny Bairstow out after looking at the replays. The official felt that the dismissal was completely within the laws of the game as the ball wasn't dead.

Bairstow had to walk back in disbelief and he also seemed to have a few words with the Aussies on the way back. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal seems to have fired up Ben Stokes

After Jonny Bairstow was dismissed, it seemed like Australia could sniff a 2-0 lead in the series. However, the dismissal seems to have woken up England captain Ben Stokes, as he unleashed some outstanding shots.

Stokes smashed a boundary and three sixes in Cameron Green's over to bring up an incredible hundred. England have gone into lunch on Day 5 with 243/6 on the board and needing another 128 runs for what could be an incredible win.

Australia need not be reminded of the Ashes 2019 Test in Headingley when Stokes pulled off an incredible win from a similar situation. They will need to be on their A-game in the post-lunch session and try and get the England skipper as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the hosts will believe Stokes could pull off another miracle.

