[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow kicks off the 2023 ODI World Cup with a 2nd-ball six off Trent Boult 

In true typical fashion, Jonny Bairstow has initiated England's aggressive approach as the defending champions scored 12 runs in the first over bowled by New Zealand's new-ball specialist Trent Boult.

After being put into bat by stand-in Kiwi skipper Tom Latham, Bairstow fended off the first delivery of the tournament before dispatching the second one for a six through a nonchalant flick to the leg-side. Boult strayed off his line and bowled to the pads of Bairstow, and the ruthless batter did not miss out on the opportunity and made the most of the loose ball on offer.

Have a look at the stellar shot right here:

Bairstow followed up his second ball six with a classy boundary down the ground off the penultimate ball of the first over. He timed the ball to perfection and the quick outfield did the rest as Devon Conway could not stop the ball in time as it made its way to the fence.

Bairstow was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the opening contest of the 2019 ODI World Cup

The dominant six off just the second delivery comes across as a bit of personal vengeance for Jonny Bairstow as well.

The England keeper-batter was famously dismissed for a two-ball duck in the opening encounter of the 2019 ODI World Cup against South Africa at The Oval. He was trapped right in front by Imran Tahir in the first over of the tournament, which England ended up winning.

England have got off to a brisk start despite Matt Henry calming down the proceedings with a maiden over. The defending champions are without Ben Stokes due to a niggle in the hip.

Skipper Jos Buttler said during the toss:

"We would have bowled first as well. We had a good series against New Zealand. Everyone seems in a really good place. We are very proud of our achievement four years ago but this is new, we are not defending anything. Stokes is still recovering from his hip niggle so Atkinson, Willey, Topley and Stokes miss out."

As of writing, England are placed at 16-0 after three overs in the opening contest of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

