[Watch] Jonny Bairstow's embarrassing leave off Ravindra Jadeja sees him depart on Day 3 of India vs England 1st Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow had to walk back to the pavilion after an embarrassing leave off Ravindra Jadeja rattled his stumps on Day 3 of the first Test against India.

The delivery just before the dismissal spun past Bairstow's outside edge, giving him an indication that leaving it was a safe option. However, the next delivery went on with the arm and clipped the top of the off-stump.

Jonny Bairstow stood there in disbelief for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Ravindra Jadeja's accuracy is one of the main reasons why he often gets such dismissals. The left-arm spinner has himself admitted that he doesn't know which ball will turn and which will go on with the arm.

Jonny Bairstow's wicket an indication of England's indecisiveness

England staged an impressive comeback in the first session of Day 3 as they were 89/1 at Lunch, trailing by 101 runs with nine wickets in hand. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope both seemed to have a measure of the Indian spinners as the hosts were leaking runs.

However, the break couldn't have come at a better time for India as they got an opportunity to reflect and rework their plans. The hosts came out in the second session with pace at one end in Jasprit Bumrah and that proved to be a masterstroke from captain Rohit Sharma.

Showing incredible control with reverse swing, Bumrah dismissed Duckett as well as Joe Root and put India right on top. Jadeja also chipped in with Jonny Bairstow's wicket to get the visitors four down.

Duckett and Root's technique against the reverse-swing, coupled with Bairstow's poor leave suggested that the visitors were tentative against India's changed plan. They have Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope at the crease at the time of writing and desperately need a good partnership to stay in the Test match.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App