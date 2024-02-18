[Watch] Jonny Bairstow's flop show in India continues, Ravindra Jadeja catches him lbw on Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test

Jonny Bairstow's flop show in India continued. In the second innings of India vs England third Test in Rajkot on Sunday (February 18), he was dismissed for just four runs after a duck in the first innings.

The right-handed batter is yet to score a fifty in six innings of the ongoing five-match Test series. He has returned with scores of 37,10, 25, 26, 0, and 4 so far.

The dismissal came during the 12th over of England’s second innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full-length ball on off-stump and Bairstow leaned right across his stumps, looking to sweep.

He failed to clear his front leg and the ball went on to hit him on the back thigh in front of the stumps. Bairstow walked back in disappointment and didn’t even consider looking at non-striker Joe Root for review.

With the dismissal, the hosts reduced England to 28/4 in a mammoth 557-run chase. At the time of writing, the visitors were 50/5 in the 21st over of their innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal steals the show as India declare at 430/4 against England in the second innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second double century of the series as India declared at 430/4 to set up a 557-run target for England in the third Test. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, hitting 12 sixes and 14 boundaries. Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan also come up with valuable knocks of 91 (151) and 68*(72), respectively.

Batting first, India had posted 445 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja smashed centuries, returning with scores of 131 (196) and 112 (225), respectively. Mark Wood starred with the ball for England, bagging four wickets.

In response, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings following a collapse as the visitors lost their last eight wickets for just 95 runs. Ben Duckett top scored with 153 off 151 deliveries, in an innings laced with two sixes and 23 boundaries.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, with a four-wicket haul.

