[Watch] Jonny Bairstow throws away his wicket on Day 3 of Ranchi Test to continue miserable form in India vs England series

Jonny Bairstow extended his dismal run of form as he got out to Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth India v England Test of the five-match series at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25. The right-handed batter got a decent start, scoring 30 runs off 42 balls, before getting dismissed off the first ball after Tea.

The dismissal came during the 34th over of England’s second innings. The left-arm spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery on off that hit the crack and spun away. Bairstow shaped himself for a drive with hard hands but failed to play in the gap between cover and point. The ball spooned in the air and Rajat Patidar took a dolly at cover.

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Bairstow is yet to score big in eight innings of the ongoing Test series. The 34-year-old has returned with scores of 37,10, 25, 26, duck, four, 38 and 30 (today). Jadeja, in particular, has dismissed him thrice in the series.

At the time of writing, England were 141/8 after 49 overs in the second innings, leading by 187 runs, with Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir at the crease.

How the India vs England 4th Test has panned out so far

Batting first, the Ben Stokes-led side scored 353 in their first innings, courtesy of a century from Joe Root, who scored 122 off 274, with 10 boundaries. Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, and Zak Crawley chipped in with 58 (96), 47 (126), and run-a-ball 42, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 4/67, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 307 in their first innings to gift England a 46-run first-innings lead. Dhruv Jurel top scored with 90 off 149, smashing four sixes and six boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal added 73 off 117, including one six and eight boundaries. Kuldeep Yadav further contributed a handy 28 off 131, sharing a 76-run partnership with Jurel for the eighth wicket.

Shoaib Bashir took his maiden five-wicket haul for the visitors, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the IND vs ENG Ranchi Test live score and updates here.

